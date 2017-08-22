Summit held to discuss future of manufacturing in Indiana

A regional summit was held in Gibson County on the state of manufacturing in Indiana.

On Tuesday, experts from the Indiana Manufacturers Association and Toyota discussed a number of topics like the environment and regulatory issues.

Industry officials say they have to overcome a lot of hurdles and one of the main challenges is replenishing the workforce.

"Twenty-five percent of our workforce will be retiring in five years and about 40 to 45 percent of the workforce will be retiring in the next 10 years," said Brian Burton, President & CEO of the Indiana Manufacturers Association. "There's almost a million jobs that need to be replaced here in the state of Indiana. So, we have to encourage young people to look to manufacturing as an opportunity."

Manufacturing represents 20 percent of Indiana's workforce.

