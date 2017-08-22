Summit held to discuss future of manufacturing in Indiana

The small town of Chrisney doesn't get a lot of foot traffic, but a popular multi-use trail in the area does, so town officials have been looking at ways to expand it.More >>
A regional summit was held in Gibson County Tuesday on the state of manufacturing in Indiana.
Suzanne Crouch made a stop in her hometown on Tuesday, speaking at the Rotary Club Luncheon.
Deputies say Blakely Vaughn was arrested after the chief noticed money, including donations, was missing from the department's bank account.
It took months of preparations for the town of Madisonville to pull off their eclipse viewing parties, but what happens after everyone leaves?
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
