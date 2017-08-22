Lt. Gov. of Indiana visits hometown

Suzanne Crouch made a stop in her hometown on Tuesday, speaking at the Rotary Club Luncheon.

The lieutenant governor talked to club members about job numbers and how Vanderburgh County is lower than the state's unemployment percentage. She also focused on eliminating wasteful government spending.

Another topic was the I-69 extension from Evansville to Indianapolis. She said it's been a priority after the state has taken over control section five of the project.

Crouch also talked about the I-69 bridge project and how they're still seeking input on where the project will be finalized.

