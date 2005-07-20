If you are reluctant to go to the dentist, relax. The caring staff of Dr. Steven Todd will put your mind at ease. IV Sedation can change your life for the better!

IV Sedation is the most advanced form of dental sedation. It is a combination of pain relieving and sedative drugs and can be used for any dental procedure.

Dr. Steven Todd and the staff at his office provide comprehensive dental treatment in a safe, controlled and relaxed environment. Dr. Todd has provided service here in the tri-state since 1981. To make an appointment call today at 1-800-456-5268.