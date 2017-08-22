Evansville man indicted in 2014 murder; victim's family speaks out

A man who police called a person of interest in an Evansville murder has been indicted.

Deshay Hackner, 22, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail in May on other charges. Court records show he's now indicted for murder.

He was named as a person of interest in 2015 for the Thanksgiving 2014 death of Willie Williams.

Two other persons of interest were named in the case. We are working to find out if they were ever charged.

Williams was shot to death in an alley off Powell between Governor and Elliot.

Williams' sister-in-law Lisa Duncan says, "It's surreal still. Like is it really happening? I don't know we've been waiting for a long time."

Duncan tells us that Williams was kind-hearted and loved everybody. She says he was a hard worker at a nursing home. That's why she says she never expected anything like this could happen to him.

Duncan tells us Williams' son is now four years old and just started pre-school.

"It was like the last thing you ever expected. I think for a lot of us it didn't really even sink until like two years after the fact he doesn't come in the front door anymore. Birthdays, holidays are spent at the cemetery. His mother had lost one child. This was the second one she buried," says Duncan.

Duncan tells us she is glad Hackner was indicted today because she wants people to know that they will not get away with murder in Evansville.

Hackner is set to appear back in court for a jury trial on October 2.

