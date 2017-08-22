Evansville man indicted in 2014 murder

Deshay Hackner has been indicted for the murder of Willie Williams.More >>
Deshay Hackner has been indicted for the murder of Willie Williams.More >>
Cole Schriber and Mason Brown also face a wanton endangerment charge.More >>
Cole Schriber and Mason Brown also face a wanton endangerment charge.More >>
Mt. Vernon Police have released body cam video of a chase. The suspect has not been caught and is still on the run.More >>
Mt. Vernon Police have released body cam video of a chase. The suspect has not been caught and is still on the run.More >>
Deputies say Blakely Vaughn was arrested after the chief noticed money, including donations, was missing from the department's bank account.More >>
Deputies say Blakely Vaughn was arrested after the chief noticed money, including donations, was missing from the department's bank account.More >>
A rollover accident on the Lloyd expressway gave one man a scare this evening.More >>
A rollover accident on the Lloyd expressway gave one man a scare this evening.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>