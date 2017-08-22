Evansville man indicted in 2014 murder

A man who police called a person of interest in an Evansville murder has been indicted.

Deshay Hackner was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail in May on other charges. Court records show he's now indicted for murder.

He was named as a person of interest in 2015 for the Thanksgiving 2014 death of Willie Williams.

Two other other persons of interest were named in the case. We are working to find out if they were ever charged.

Williams was shot to death in an alley off Powell between Governor and Elliot.

