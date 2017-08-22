Mt. Vernon Police involved in "pig" chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mt. Vernon Police involved in "pig" chase

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Mt. Vernon Police Facebook Source: Mt. Vernon Police Facebook
MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) -

Mt. Vernon Police have released body cam video of a chase. 

The suspect has not been caught and is still on the run. 

The "suspect" can be seen on the video avoiding the officer.

Police now say they are planning a luau. 

