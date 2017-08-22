Two Henderson men charged with kidnapping

Two men are in the Henderson County Jail accused of kidnapping another adult.

According to the jail website, 23-year-old Cole Schriber and 22-year-old Mason Brown, both of Henderson, also face a wanton endangerment charge.

The two were arrested yesterday afternoon.

We're waiting to learn what happened from investigators.

We'll update this story with new information when they get back to us.

