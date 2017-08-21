Scene clear after single vehicle rollover accident on Lloyd Expwy

A rollover accident on the Lloyd Expressway gave one man a scare on Monday.

Police tell us an SUV was pulling a trailer, which was carrying an SUV, on the Eastbound lanes over Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard when the trailer began to fishtail. The driver says he hit the brakes which caused the vehicle to flip.

No other vehicles were involved, and there were no injuries reported. Crews quickly cleaned up the scene and the lane was reopened.

