Traffic moving again after hours of traffic jams

After the thrill of the solar eclipse came, the agony of trying to get back home set-in.

The Day of Darkness was definitely one to remember. Even after the main event tens of thousands spent most of their afternoon stuck on the interstate.

[PREVIOUS: 'Instant traffic surge' reported after eclipse]

For over five hours, the northbound lanes on I-69 looked more like a parking lot than an interstate. Still, that didn't stop people from having a good time.

Some, even decided to take a power nap on the side of the road.

"Well, traffic was backed up from Dawson Springs and it was so back and forth and back and forth," explained Jim Sadler, Owensboro resident, traveling from Cadiz, KY on his motorcycle. "My bike got so hot, I decided to pull over, and there I lay for about an hour. . . fell asleep."

For many, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience no matter how you spent the day.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic in that area is back to moving. They will continue to monitor the roads through the night.

