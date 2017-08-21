NO SCHOOL: North Middle School will be closed Tuesday after elec - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

NO SCHOOL: North Middle School will be closed Tuesday after electrical power outage

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

The electrical power outage that caused North Middle School to evacuate on Monday has also caused the school to be closed Tuesday.

On the school's website, a message states the school will be closed on Tuesday, August 22. The message says students will not be required to make-up the day as it will be deemed an emergency day.

[PREVIOUS: North Middle School evacuated after power outage]

Students and families will be kept up to date on the school's status through social media, school website, and parent link messages.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly