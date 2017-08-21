Family honoring lost father with 2017 eclipse

Campers flooded portions of western Kentucky along the path of totality.

We camped along side them in Hopkinsville and spent Monday morning mingling with the other campers and found some wonderful stories. We talked to one family who was on a 20 day road trip vacation, that included encounters with water moccasins and a tornado.

This eclipse marked the end of their adventure.

However, some are out here for more sentimental reasons. One of the groups we met had people from France and Puerto Rico. They all met in New York and drove to Hopkinsville in a large camper.

They tell us, they're so excited to be here and even brought their dog.

You could call them eclipse chasers but this eclipse is extra special to them for one very important reason.

"This is particularly special because my father died last year and he's the one that got my mother and me into astronomy and eclipses," explained one family member. "That's why we went to Mexico. That's why she went with my father to Aruba."

This is the first eclipse without his father.

They tell us that coming to this eclipse today, is their way of honoring him.

