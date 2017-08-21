Young boy studies, observes animals behavior during eclipse

Countless experiments went on during the eclipse, but there's one we've been waiting for here at 14 News in particular.

Cash Bowles is a young, gregarious farmer we met a few months ago. His farm in Manitou, Kentucky was in the line of 100% totality.

Cash was not only excited about the eclipse, but how it would affect his goats and chickens. He set up cameras to watch them and made some observations that surprised him.

"During the part totality they didn't act any different," explained Cash. "They were out grazing and everything. then once the totality was finished, when it started to lighten up the goats rushed to the gate. I mean it was almost like automatic. And I wondered, is that really how they act at night...on a normal night?"

Cash says he was also surprised his chickens didn't go to roost when it got dark.

He hopes his observations will help him be a better farmer and he wants to share them with others to be better farmers too.

