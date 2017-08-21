Family drives from Michigan to Madisonville on Monday for eclipse

Tri-State schools used the eclipse as a learning opportunity, and for one 9-year-old we found, that learning opportunity included a pretty long road trip.

9-year-old Jackson Berry and his family traveled from Ann Arbor, Michigan, leaving early Monday morning to get to Mahr Park in Madisonville for the total solar eclipse.

"There's another one in Toledo in about seven years," Jackson said.

But this eclipse chasing family didn't want to wait this long.

An experience for this family well worth the drive

"It's way more worth it and I thought it would be this is so cool," Jackson said.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.