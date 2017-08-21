USI celebrates first day of classes with solar eclipse viewing party

Students at University of Southern Indiana spent their first day of the school year away from the classroom and outdoors to witness history, with other students in the area.

More than 700 kids from area schools spent part of their day on campus, making tools to view the eclipse, learning how to safely watch and of course, they where there when it actually happened.

Students said everything from this is life changing and they enjoyed the day at USI. Officials say this is a great way to bring in the school year.

This was an event that brought students and members of the community from all over together.

