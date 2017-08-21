Family arrives in Hopkinsville in style for eclipse - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Family arrives in Hopkinsville in style for eclipse

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Evan Gorman, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Some flew, some drove, arriving in Hopkinsville at all different times throughout the day to witness Monday's eclipse.

One family certainly made a statement pulling up to Orcharddale Farm in style.

Evan Gorman has the story.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly