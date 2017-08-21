Solar eclipse was 'cherry on top' for AZ family after 3-week vacation

People from all over the country traveled to our area to witness Monday's solar eclipse spectacle.

We don't know who came the farthest, but the Glenn family made the journey all the way from Arizona. With 6-year-old Robbie, 4-year-old Evan, and 15-month-old Larissa tagging along with mom and dad on this big adventure.

"We decided to come out and visiting family at a wedding in Arkansas and we were coming to see the eclipse anyway, so we made a three and a half week loop," explained husband and father Robert Glenn. "We saw the tornado in Tulsa, waterfalls in Tennessee, the kids have had a lot of adventures and this is the cherry on top."

The Glenn family had quite the set up with several cameras ready to shoot the eclipse. Robert planned on shooting a time lapse of the totality, but told us he wanted to spend at least half the two minutes and 40 seconds away from the camera, to enjoy it with his family.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.