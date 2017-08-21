Father accused in baby's death appears in court

A court appearance for an Evansville man accused in the death of his baby was on Monday.

The baby died from his injuries Saturday at Riley Children's Hospital.

Brandon Hutchinson, 21-years-old, made his first court appearance Monday in the case. Hutchinson appeared by video Monday at his hearing for formal criminal charges.

He is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony.

A public defender will represent Hutchinson, entering a not guilty plea. If sentenced, Hutchinson could serve 20 to 40 years in custody with a possible $10,000 fine. His next court date is scheduled for September 20th.

Until then, his bond is set at $250,000, or $25,000 cash.

About 10 family members were present at Monday's hearing. They are asking for prayers and justice for their baby boy who died Saturday.

Hutchinson told officials that he did not know how his son got hurt, but he did say that at least once before he got angry and dropped his son.

There are resources in the community that strive to help parents when they are feeling overwhelmed. When parenting gets stressful, Ark wants to help.

Ark is the only crisis child care center in Indiana that offers free temporary care. Executive Director Angie Richards Cooley tells us that the center welcomes all children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. She says the idea is that parents can drop their child off, take some time for themselves, and feel refreshed when they pick their child back up. The goal is to keep children safe from avoidable accidents.

"Parenting is hard, and Ark understands that," says Richards Cooley. "We want to make sure that families know that they can bring their children to us in those circumstances. When they're kind of at the end of their rope. When they're stressed. When something could happen. So that it doesn't. Bring your kids to us. We'll take care of them. There's no cost."

Richards Cooley tells us the rate of abuse and neglect in Vanderburgh County is about two times the state average and three times the national average. She says part of those elevated numbers could be due to better investigations here.

You can learn more about Ark here or call the center at (812) 423-9425.

