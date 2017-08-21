Well-known author among those who came out for eclipse

People from across the country and from all over the world descended on Hopkinsville for the solar eclipse, including a well-known author.

Louisville native and mystery writer, Sue Grafton came out to Orchardale Farm to join in the eclipse watching fun.

She writes a series of detective novels titles following the alphabet. She started on "A is for Alibi" and, releasing Tuesday, "Y is for Yesterday."

"On book 25 got z to go and then I'm done," Grafton said.

They're centered around character Kinsy Melhone, from Santa Barbara.

"People read as much to see what she's up to and see who's been killed and why," Grafton said.

Grafton's party bus of 11 people made it to join our crew at the point of greatest eclipse and her scientist husband made sure they were ready.

"On the way down, he gave us a whole lecture on the solar system and the disk and how the Earth rotates, so we've been educated on our journey," Grafton said.

She said this event won't influence her writing on the book series though

"The books are set in the late 80's, so this hasn't happened yet," Grafton said. "This is the great unwashed future. By the time I do Z is for Zero, I'll be done with this series and we'll see what happens after that."

But now, she's just worried about getting home.

"The traffic is dreadful, but we brought food and we brought our bloody mary mix," Grafton said.

Keeping the celebration going as long as possible.

