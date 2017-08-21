Toronto man treks to Madisonville for eclipse

A court appearance today for an Evansville man accused in the death of his baby. The baby died from his injuries Saturday at Riley Children's Hospital.More >>
Hopkinsville was the best city in the country to see Monday's solar eclipse and one of the most popular places in town to watch was Orchardale Farm.More >>
People from all over the country traveled to our area to witness Monday's solar eclipse spectacle.More >>
Students were from evacuated North Middle School in Henderson Monday afternoon.More >>
The Marion County Coroner confirms to 14 News that Karter Hutchinson died Saturday.More >>
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
The Greenville Health System is welcoming babies into the world on a particularly special day.More >>
Today the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly 40 years will hit the country.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.More >>
