Toronto man treks to Madisonville for eclipse

A huge crowd turned out to watch the eclipse at Mahr Park in Madisonville.

They came from as far away as California to Massachusetts and even a man who came all the way from Canada.

Dan, of Toronto, said he wanted to make up for the time he missed an eclipse as a kid.

"I promised myself if I'm able to see one, I would," Dan said. "I was in elementary school and I can't remember which grade exactly, and they kept us inside at recess time with the curtains shut because they didn't want us hurting our eyes."

It was all about safety back then, now it's a great experience for him all the way from Toronto, Canada.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.