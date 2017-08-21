TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Instant traffic surge' reported after eclipse

Our live team coverage of the total solar eclipse continues until 2:00 p.m. Monday.More >>
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are reporting an almost instant traffic surge once the Total Solar Eclipse ended.More >>
Students were from evacuated North Middle School in Henderson Monday afternoon.More >>
The Marion County Coroner confirms to 14 News that Karter Hutchinson died Saturday.More >>
A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Henderson.More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
