TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Instant traffic surge' reported after eclipse

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are reporting an almost instant traffic surge once the Total Solar Eclipse ended.

Interchanges within the corridor have had traffic backups and there is an obvious surge of northbound traffic along the Pennyrile and I-69 northbound through the region.

We anticipate a northbound back up at the I-69 Mortons Gap Exit 108 Interchange where a work zone restricts traffic to one lane.

While the southbound work zone could be alert to accommodate more traffic this morning, an excavation at the edge of the northbound lanes will require one lane traffic.

Motorists should consider using US 41 as an alternate route northward to avoid this backup.

This northbound surge is expected to reach the US 41 Twin Bridges in the next half hour, creating the likelihood of a backup for northbound traffic along the US 41 North Strip through Henderson. Motorists are advised to exercise patience and caution as traffic may see a significant slowdown at the Twin Bridges work zone.

Traffic has also picked up along sections of the I-24 corridor through the region.

Courtesy Kentucky Transportation Cabinet