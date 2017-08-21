North Middle School evacuated after power outage

Students were from evacuated North Middle School in Henderson Monday afternoon.

School officials say there was an incident with an electrical transformer resulting in a power outage.

We're told no one was hurt and the students were transferred by bus to Henderson County High School.

School officials say the students were given food and water at the high school. We're told they were also given eclipse glasses to watch the solar eclipse.

Officials say students will get out of class at the normal time at 3:25 p.m. from Henderson County High School.

Students do not need to be picked up by parents and afternoon transportation home for students is being arranged.

Bus Riders: will ride regular bus home. Busses will be on the outside bus lane at HCHS.

will ride regular bus home. Busses will be on the outside bus lane at HCHS. Car Riders: Use Garden Mile Road to enter Stadium Drive. Students will exit Door 12 behind the CTE unit.

Use Garden Mile Road to enter Stadium Drive. Students will exit Door 12 behind the CTE unit. Walkers: Walkers will be taken by bus to North Middle School so they can walk home from there.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.