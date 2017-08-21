Evansville baby dies from injuries police say were caused by father

The Marion County Coroner confirms to 14 News that Karter Hutchinson died Saturday.

He had been at Riley Hospital for Children after he was first taken to an Evansville hospital last Monday.

His father, Brandon Hutchinson, was charged with neglect.

Police say Hutchinson had been watching the baby at his apartment on Fairway Drive, but denies knowing how the baby was hurt.

During his interview, police say Hutchinson lacked emotion and never showed any signs of concern.

Hutchinson is due in court for a hearing Monday afternoon.

