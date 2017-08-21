Day of Darkness: Traffic update from KY Transportation

Kentucky Transportation officials sent a traffic update at 8:30 Central:

Southbound traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway exiting to the KY 1682/Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Hopkinsville Byass is backing up on the ramp. Southbound traffic using this ramp has to make a left turn to go into Hopkinsville and head to the prime viewing areas for the Total Solar Eclipse.

KYTC personnel are flagging traffic at the top of the ramp to provide better access to the KY 1682 Hopkinsville Bypass.

Motorists should use caution in this area and be alert for flaggers in the roadway.and be alert for flaggers in the roadway.

