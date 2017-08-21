Standoff between suspect, officer takes place after man exits vehicle with shotgun

A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Henderson.

Police say officers tried to pull a driver over around 1:20 a.m. Monday for a traffic violation, but the vehicle fled from the officer, causing police to pursue the vehicle.

According to the press release from Kentucky State Police, a standoff began once the driver stopped, between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Adams Street, he got out of the vehicle with a shotgun. During the standoff, the individual created a safety concern for the officer after taking a specific stance, according to the press release.

The officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect several times in the abdomen. He was treated by Henderson EMS prior to being taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he is now in stable condition.

KSP investigating a police action shooting this morning in Henderson.

Started as pursuit then standoff who had a gun.

The officer was hurt.

KSP are handling the investigation.

