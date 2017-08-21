Henderson Police: Suspect shot in officer involved shooting

A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Henderson.

Police say officers tried to pull a suspect over around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

They say the driver took off running at Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Adams Street.

Police say shots were fired behind Dixon Hall.

No officers were hurt.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

We will let you know when more details are released.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.