Young farmer prepares his animals for the eclipse

A few months ago Krista McEnany introduced us to a passionate young farmer. He's looking forward to seeing how the eclipse will affect his animals.

This week she checked back with him as he finalized his plans and found out more about why he thinks the Day of Darkness will help him be a better farmer.

Young Cash Bowles has been hard at work this summer. He's been going to many county fairs, winning many awards, and even adding on to his farm.

However, that's not all that's new. He has even more chickens and goats than before, and he has all sorts of plans for his animals during the eclipse.

"I have a swing set I want to put some of my chickens on, experimenting in different places and how they react," said Bowles.

Cash said he's expecting a surplus of reactions and observing them will help tell him far more than just how they will react during an eclipse.

"If they're confined, will they go up easier or if they're free ranging will they go up easier," Bowles wonders.

This will tell him what makes them most comfortable.

"That'll be a big thing that will help all the chicken people understand the best way to manage chickens," said Bowles.

He's prepping his goats too.

"He (one goat) is going to be in a completely different place, different barn, and everything. So, he's probably going to act a little bit more wild than usual," said Bowles.

This one's been traveling, so he's not set in a routine, but others may be more predictable.

"This right here is exactly what I think will happen: they will all be in here in their places they like to be," said Bowles.

He's making sure to have some extra fun with his buddy Miller before, during and after the eclipse.

"I was going to take a selfie with my little buddy Miller and put solar eclipse glasses on him and me," said Bowles.

He's using the eclipse to have fun and learn more for his future in farming.

We'll be checking back with Cash to see just how his farm friends did during the big event.

