Soat’s walk-off double seals Evansville sweep of River City

Down 4-3 in the 10th inning, the Evansville Otters rallied to beat the River City Rascals 5-4 on Brandon Soat’s two-run RBI double in front of 1,346 at Bosse Field on a night where the franchise honored former manager Greg Jelks and supporter Janet Gries.

The late heroics from Evansville capped a series sweep of the Rascals and it was the Otters fourth sweep of the season.

Evansville is now one win away from 1,000 franchise victories.

In the 10th, John Schultz singled to lead off the inning. After Nick Walker replaced him as a pinch-runner, Alejandro Segovia lined a single off the left field wall to put runners at the corners. Walker and Segovia would both score on Soat’s double.

Evansville grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Dane Phillips.

A solo home run by River City’s Josh Silver tied the game at 1-1 in the second.

After both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth, Phillips put the Otters ahead 2-1 with an RBI single that scored Ryan Long.

Josh Allen increased the Otters’ advantage to 3-1 in the seventh with a sacrifice fly that scored Christopher Riopedre.

In the eighth, Johnny Morales’ RBI ground out cut the deficit to one run and Josh Ludy tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI double that scored Clint Freeman.

River City took a lead in the top of the tenth as Johnny Morales scored off a double steal and a throwing error by Kolten Yamaguchi.

Phillips went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Evansville starter Felix Baez made his first start since July 20, giving up a single run off two hits in five innings of work. Baez struck out five Rascals in his return from the injured list.

River City’s Zeb Sneed surrendered three runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out seven in seven innings.

The Otters continue their homestand on Tuesday to begin a series against the Normal Cornbelters. Action is scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. as play will resume in the top of the second inning with Normal leading 3-0 from an earlier rain suspension at Normal.

The regularly scheduled game between the Cornbelters and Otters will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion.

Tuesday’s series opener against Normal at Bosse Field is Law Enforcement Night. The Otters invite law enforcement officials to bring their police vehicles and k9 units and they will also be set up on the concourse passing out information. All local law enforcement departments are invited to come to the game. It’s also a $2 Tuesday with general admission tickets and select concession items just $2.

Fans can listen live to the game on 91.5 FM WUEV and watch on the Otters Digital Network. Lucas Corley (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analysis) will provide coverage.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters