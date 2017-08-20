ICO investigating Patoka Lake boat fire

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a houseboat fire. It happened on Patoka Lake around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Conservation officers said the person operating the houseboat heard an explosion from the engine compartment.

We're told the boat caught on fire and a boater nearby was able to get the operator to safety.

Officers said the houseboat is partially submerged in the water and will hopefully be removed in the upcoming days.

Conservation officers say the cause of the explosion that started the fire is unknown, and the accident is still under investigation.



Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

