Hospitality runs high in 'loo' of short supply of porta-potties

The same dark skies bringing tens of thousands of people to the Hopkinsville area bring opportunity for anyone who owns land.

We met a hobby farmer hoping to cash in on the eclipse with his extra land. However, he isn't the only one trying to accommodate the crowds.

On August 21, the moon will pass in front of the sun, and Dawson Springs' Joe Faccadio couldn't pass on the chance to host some out-of-towners and maybe make a few dollars.

He wants to rent out plots on his seven acres next to Pennyrile Forest Resort Park.

"No takers yet, but we've had a few inquiries and you know; some on the shelf so to speak," he told us.

His number one problem? Number two. Faccadio said there isn't a porta-potty to rent in the whole region.

Chris Cates from Clean Green Porta Potties said they've been booked for four months.

"Actually Dave Smith from over here at Pennyrile State Park called me over a year ago, asked me how many toilets we had," Cates said. "I told him a rough estimate. He said, 'Brother, you ain't got enough for this event coming up!'"

Cates told me they placed 187 "facilities on skids" in one day. It was a record for them, and they're not the only ones breaking records.

Pennyrile's Donnie Jones was out spraying boundaries for temporary camp sites to accommodate the masses expected to turn up at the park.

As for Faccadio in "loo" of offering outhouses for a would-be tent community, he hopes to rent to people with self-contained campers.

"My wife wasn't really wanting any part of it anyway, so I better keep it to just campers," he said.

As you know, state police and law enforcement officers aren't allowing drivers to park on the shoulder of any roads, so they recommend knowing where you're going ahead of time.

