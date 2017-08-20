Evansville Museum holds seminars on solar eclipse safety guidelines

With massive crowds of all ages expected to watch this eclipse, there are some safety guidelines you should remember.

The Evansville Museum held several seminars including an "Eclipse for Beginners" course held by Jim Price.

He said if you look up at the eclipse without protection you won't feel the damage to your eyes right away.

"No one goes outside and looks at a glaringly bright sun like today's because they know it's harmful, but if they believe that if it was a much smaller amount of the sun, it'd be okay," he told us.

During the eclipse, people across the Tri-State will be watching in a variety of ways, but even with NASA approved devices, he said to take care.

The Evansville museum is taking time ahead of the eclipse to show how you can watch it safely.

On the big day, you can look through their special telescope, or through small holes in the cardboard. In some cases, looking through a hole in a cracker would suffice.

"There are three rules when observing the eclipse directly and they are don't do it, don't do it, don't do it," he continued.

The museum will bus viewers over to a site they've picked where they can watch the eclipse in its full totality.

You can watch live coverage of the eclipse here.

