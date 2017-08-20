Hundreds fill downtown Hopkinsville for festival

Hundreds of people filled downtown Hopkinsville for the Hoptown Festival ahead of the eclipse.
The smell of barbecue filled the streets as hungry eclipse fans took in the sights and sounds of downtown.
We spoke with one Hopkinsville man who runs a barbecue business on the weekends. He told us he tripled the number of supplies he usually orders to meet the demands of the large crowds expected.
"I got ribs, pork, chicken, polish sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, brisket, anything they want I'm ready for them," said Charles White who was barbecuing at the festival.
White said he expects to sell a few hundred pounds of pork and other types of meat.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Food vendors aren't the only merchants in Hopkinsville for the eclipse.More >>
Food vendors aren't the only merchants in Hopkinsville for the eclipse.More >>
Hundreds of people filled downtown Hopkinsville for the Hoptown Festival ahead of the eclipse.More >>
Hundreds of people filled downtown Hopkinsville for the Hoptown Festival ahead of the eclipse.More >>
There's already construction going on that's restricted traffic to one lane in both directions,More >>
There's already construction going on that's restricted traffic to one lane in both directions,More >>
Owensboro dispatch has confirmed an accident, which did cause injuries, at the Little Caesars on Frederica Street.More >>
Owensboro dispatch has confirmed an accident, which did cause injuries, at the Little Caesars on Frederica Street.More >>
It's the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of incoming freshman and transfer students at UE.More >>
It's the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of incoming freshman and transfer students at UE.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.More >>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>