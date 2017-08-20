KSP: no pulling over, no stopping along 5 roadways for eclipse travelers

Owensboro dispatch has confirmed an accident, which did cause injuries, at the Little Caesars on Frederica Street.More >>
Owensboro dispatch has confirmed an accident, which did cause injuries, at the Little Caesars on Frederica Street.More >>
Kentucky State Police (KSP) have issued a warning for motorists who will be traveling to western Kentucky for Monday's solar eclipse.More >>
Kentucky State Police (KSP) have issued a warning for motorists who will be traveling to western Kentucky for Monday's solar eclipse.More >>
Hopkinsville is going by the name, "Eclipseville" this weekend because it will be one of the best places in the country to see the moon block out 100 percent of the sun.More >>
Hopkinsville is going by the name, "Eclipseville" this weekend because it will be one of the best places in the country to see the moon block out 100 percent of the sun.More >>
Locals in Kelly, Kentucky are celebrating, the "Kelly Little Green Men Days."More >>
Locals in Kelly, Kentucky are celebrating, the "Kelly Little Green Men Days."More >>
Kentucky State Police is requesting the public's assistance in finding an escaped inmate.More >>
Kentucky State Police is requesting the public's assistance in finding an escaped inmate.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Gregg County officials confirm the suspect in the I-20 standoff Saturday has died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>