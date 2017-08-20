KSP: no pulling over, no stopping along 5 roadways for eclipse travelers

Kentucky State Police (KSP) have issued a warning for motorists who will be traveling to western Kentucky for Monday's solar eclipse.

On Sunday, KSP announced on its Facebook page they will be towing all disabled and abandoned vehicles, along five different roads, during the eclipse weekend.

Interstate 24

Interstate 69

Pennyrile Parkway

Western Kentucky Parkway

Kentucky 91

According to the KSP Facebook post, drivers will not be permitted to pull over or stop along those roadways, unless it is an emergency.

