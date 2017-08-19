KSP searching for escaped inmate

Kentucky State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding an escaped inmate.

We're told the inmate escaped custody from the Webster County Detention Center around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and is now on the run.

KSP is looking for Aaron Glenn Conrad. He is a white, 38-year-old male who is 5-foot-8-inches tall. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and an orange shirt with “Webster County Jail Trustee” on the back, authorities say.

He was in the Webster County Jail for fleeing or evading police and burglary.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact KSP at 270-676-3313.

