Segovia’s clutch hit helps Otters prevail in front of sellout crowd

With the game tied in the eighth inning, Alejandro Segovia hit a two-run RBI single with two outs, helping the Evansville Otters beat the River City Rascals 4-2 in front of another sellout crowd of 5,455 at Bosse Field Saturday.

With Saturday’s standing room crowd, 11,592 fans have gone through the gates of the ballpark this weekend with the series finale set for Sunday.

Segovia’s heroics helped the second sellout crowd of the season go home happy after Ryan Long was tagged out at home trying to score on Jeff Gardner’s fielder’s choice two batters earlier in the inning.

The Rascals struck first in the second when Paul Kronenfeld hit a sacrifice fly to give River City a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Evansville answered as Segovia hit his 13th home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

River City took back the lead in the third with a Jason Merjano RBI groundout, giving the Rascals a 2-1 advantage.

The Otters responded in the fourth as Gardner hit an RBI single, scoring Josh Allen to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied until the eighth when Evansville got to River City’s Jonny Ortiz, tagging him for two earned runs off one hit and two walks in 2/3 of an inning. Ortiz took the loss, dropping to 2-1.

Segovia finished 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Shane Weedman allowed two runs off two hits in 6 1/3 innings of work for Evansville as he took a no-decision.

River City’s Hector Hernandez went seven innings and got a no-decision, giving up two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

Kyano Cummings earned the win to improve to 4-2 as he struck out one in 1 2/3 innings. Randy McCurry posted his 14th save of the season and he finished with two strikeouts.

The Otters and Rascals finish the series from Bosse Field on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

On Sunday, it’s Greg Jelks Number Retirement Day, Janet Gries & Host Family Recognition Day, Harry Potter Night and Courier & Press Family Fun Day. Fans can enjoy the famed book and movie series by taking pictures in a photo booth with props, get their face painted, participate in a costume contest and scavenger hunt and enjoy butter beer.

The Otters will also honor the late Greg Jelks by retiring his jersey number. Jelks was a manager for the Otters and he guided the franchise to the 2006 Frontier League championship. Sunday is also Family Fun Day, sponsored by Evansville Courier and Press with tickets for four $12 and select concession items $2.

Fans can listen live to the game on 91.5 FM WUEV and watch on the Otters Digital Network. Lucas Corley (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analysis) will provide coverage.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters