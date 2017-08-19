High heat index expected for the Tri-State

We've been experiencing a not-so-typical August so far.

The National Weather Service says heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States with hundreds of deaths each year and even more heat-related illnesses.

Normally, you might just find someplace cool to spend the heat of the day, but because you may want to be outside to experience the eclipse, you need to take precautions now to stay safe.

That means keep plenty of water on hand to stay hydrated, wear loose, light-colored clothing, and try to find some shade.

Take into consideration that even after the big event you may be stuck in traffic for hours so you'll need to prepare for that as well.

