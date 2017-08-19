Madisonville Community College hosts solar eclipse seminar

At Madisonville Community College, a seminar was held to get people pumped up for the total solar eclipse coming up on Monday.

Click here to watch live coverage

Doctors Aseem Talukdar and George Steedly reviewed the science behind an eclipse, safe viewing, and photographing the eclipse.

Dr. Steedly's shared his personal eclipse chasing experiences. He said he's traveled to watch almost every eclipse since 1991, and now he's thrilled to be able to experience the line of totality at home.

Steedly tells us he has an observatory in his backyard, and hundreds of people are going there to watch the eclipse.

Steedly said a dozen people are already camped out in his backyard in Providence.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.