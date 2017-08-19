KY town pays tribute to "alien encounter" through celebration

Locals in Kelly, Kentucky are celebrating, the "Kelly Little Green Men Days." (WFIE)

Locals in Kelly, Kentucky are celebrating the "Kelly Little Green Men Days."

It's the seventh year for the event that pays tribute to an incident back in August 1955 where members of the Taylor family said they had an alien encounter.

This year, festival officials are anticipating close to 20,000 people attending the festival that normally only sees a few thousand visitors each year.

The costume contest was a big hit.

The festival features several alien tributes, and you can also tour the site where the alleged invasion occurred.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.