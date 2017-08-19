KY town pays tribute to "alien encounter" through celebration

At Madisonville Community College, a seminar was held to get people pumped up for the total solar eclipse coming up on Monday.More >>
Just like before a winter storm people are stocking up on groceries ahead of a the total solar eclipse.More >>
One person is dead after a two-car crash on I-69 in Hopkins County.More >>
Locals in Kelly, Kentucky are celebrating, the "Kelly Little Green Men Days."More >>
Hopkinsville is going by the name, "Eclipseville" this weekend because it will be one of the best places in the country to see the moon block out 100 percent of the sun.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
