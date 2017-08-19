Madisonville grocery store preparing for eclipse

Just like before a winter storm people are stocking up on groceries ahead of a the total solar eclipse.More >>
Just like before a winter storm people are stocking up on groceries ahead of a the total solar eclipse.More >>
The eclipse is bringing excitement to the sky, but it's also bringing excitement on the ground in Madisonville with Rodney Atkins and Jennifer Nettles playing a special eclipse weekend concert.More >>
The eclipse is bringing excitement to the sky, but it's also bringing excitement on the ground in Madisonville with Rodney Atkins and Jennifer Nettles playing a special eclipse weekend concert.More >>
We've been experiencing a not-so-typical August so far.More >>
We've been experiencing a not-so-typical August so far.More >>
At Madisonville Community College, a seminar was held to get people pumped up for the total solar eclipse coming up on Monday.More >>
At Madisonville Community College, a seminar was held to get people pumped up for the total solar eclipse coming up on Monday.More >>
One person is dead after a two-car crash on I-69 in Hopkins County.More >>
One person is dead after a two-car crash on I-69 in Hopkins County.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>