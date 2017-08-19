Madisonville grocery store preparing for eclipse

A lot of people are stocking up on water and food ahead of the day of darkness. That means there are crowds on the roads.

We spoke to one grocery store owner in Madisonville who said he hasn't seen a rush of out-of-town shoppers yet, but that's likely because we're in the calm before the eclipse.

"Just came in from Nashville; I'm from here so we're just hanging out with some friends on my farm picking up some last minute supplies," said shopper Angela Qualls.

One local man said the lines at Walmart have been twice as long as usual.

Madisonville Sureway grocery store manager, Tim Berry, said so far, their biggest rush was on Thursday.

However, Berry explained it wasn't people coming into town for the eclipse.

"The majority of it was our local customers. Our own website and the city had been promoting for the locals to get out early, get the product, gas food anything you might need in case we did get the big rush of people the locals wouldn't be left hanging," Berry said.

Berry said he scheduled extra help to handle the expected rush and ordered extra cookout necessities.

"I kinda tried to schedule it like it was going into a holiday; a Fourth of July kind of deal," he continued.

While Berry believes his team is ready, you never know what's going to happen when the eclipse crowds really move in.

"We're not sure; we're expecting a bigger push tomorrow, and then Monday we expect a good morning, then we expect everything to tail off," Berry said.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.