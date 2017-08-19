Scuba divers view solar eclipse from underwater

We've been experiencing a not-so-typical August so far.More >>
At Madisonville Community College, a seminar was held to get people pumped up for the total solar eclipse coming up on Monday.More >>
Just like before a winter storm people are stocking up on groceries ahead of a the total solar eclipse.More >>
One person is dead after a two-car crash on I-69 in Hopkins County.More >>
Locals in Kelly, Kentucky are celebrating, the "Kelly Little Green Men Days."More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Trump tweeted, deleted, tweeted, deleted and tweeted before getting the spelling right.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Midland County boy. Authorities are searching for Caleb Tondre, 4.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>
