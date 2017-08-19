Around 500 UE students move in

On Saturday, around 500 new students moved into their dorms (WFIE)

It's the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of incoming freshman and transfer students at UE.

On Saturday, around 500 new students moved into their dorms. They got help from volunteers and local campus organizations.

President Kazee drove around campus meeting students and handing out refreshments.

New students said they're both excited and scared at the same time.

After students are all settled in, UE's welcome week and orientation begins on Monday

