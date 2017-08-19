Honor Flight alums celebrate 100th birthday

Three alumni of the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana have hit the century mark.

Three World War II veterans, Ned Kent William Mullen, and John Dabney all got to celebrate their 100th birthday at the Golden Corral on Evansville's east side.

The three went on the first ever Honor Flight, and since their most recent flight just took place, the committee decided to celebrate all three of their birthdays at once.

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is a nonprofit that takes a group of veterans to Washington D.C. several times a year.

Their next flight is October 21.

