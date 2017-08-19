Evansville siblings arrested for murder after man found dead at Evansville Inn & Suites

Two siblings were taken into custody on Friday after a man was found dead inside of an Evansville motel room.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Cheryl Rumsey, 55-years-old, of Evansville, and her younger brother Steven Bailey, 54-years-old, are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond on the charge of Murder.

American Medical Response (AMR) was called to the Evansville Inn & Suites on US 41, sometime after 5 p.m. Friday, for a male who was not breathing in one of the rooms.

After law enforcement was requested at the inn, detectives arrived to find a 53-year-old Indianapolis man dead in the room, the affidavit states. Rumsey, the victim's girlfriend, stood outside of the room with blood on her feet and legs.

Wounds on the victim indicated he had been beaten severely, as he had swelling and apparent blood loss to his face and head area, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During questioning at the Evansville Police Department (EPD), Rumsey denied killing the victim despite giving inconsistent, unreasonable, unexplainable information to officers about the events leading up the male's death, the affidavit states. Officers did learn during the interview that another subject was present in the room where the male was found dead.

Bailey was brought in also for questioning. According to the affidavit, he cooperated and gave a full statement.

In the affidavit, it states Bailey acknowledged an argument, which turned into a physical altercation, between his sister and the victim had taken place in the room of the Evansville Inn & Suites. He told police he joined Rumsey in hitting the man with his fist.

After falling to the ground of the inn's room, Bailey told police his sister continued hitting before she began to kick the man. In the affidavit, it states Bailey attempted to stop Rumsey from hitting the man anymore by telling his sister, "he has had enough."

Bailey also informed officers during the interview that Rumsey tried to pepper spray the man, as well as using brass knuckles during the assault.

Officers explained to Rumsey that her brother was cooperating and gave them a full details of the what happened to the deceased victim. It was at that time of explanation in which Rumsey told police, "Put me in jail."

