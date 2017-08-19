Mater Dei opens season with tough matchup against Lutheran North

The first Friday under the lights may be in the books, but there is still more football to be played as the Mater Dei Wildcats are set to host Lutheran North on Saturday.

Last year, Mater Dei went 8-5 and head coach Mike Goebel and the Wildcats are looking to post another winning record. It will be no easy task however, as they open up their season with a very tough Lutheran North squad.

Coach Goebel knows Lutheran North will be extremely physical and talented, and will have to bring their A-game to win this one.

"Their wide open offense, they have a great QB who can throw it," Head coach Goebel explained. "Their TD-DE is getting looks from Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska and they have a couple other D-1 players. They are huge, I don't think anyone around here can match there size and with their traveling roster it is still a two-platoon roster, so they will be set handling the heat at the Reitz bowl.

Kick off between Mater Dei and Lutheran North is slated for 6 p.m. at the Reitz Bowl,

