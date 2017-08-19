Apollo cruises to victory in opener against Muhlenberg Co.

Muhlenberg County opened the new season on the road against Apollo.

The Mustangs trail by 28-points, late in the 2nd-quarter. They try to get something going, but quarterback Joseph Grubbs, is taken down by Quentin Miller.

In the second-half now, Eagles quarterback Colby Clark scrambles, scrambles some more, and finally hits Hunter Byrne for a 20-yard gain and a 1st-down. Clark follows that up with a bomb downfield to Peyton Peters.

Peters takes it the rest of the way for the 49-yard touchdown catch. And Apollo blows out Muhlenberg County, 50-22.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.