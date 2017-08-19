Owensboro Catholic edges Daviess County in nail biting season opener

A big matchup between city-county rivals, Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County.

Long-time Aces head coach John Edge, looking to get his squad off to a hot start in 2017. After Catholic ran the opening kickoff back for a score, Daviess County quarterback Joey Cambron goes long to Marquel Tinsley, who comes down with a 75-yard touchdown catch.

And the Panthers tie it up, at 7-7.

On Daviess County's next drive, Cambron connects with Jaquarius Fletcher, for 23-yards and a new set of downs. Just a couple of plays later, Cambron finds Blake Baker on the short completion for a touchdown.

The 25-yard score puts the Panthers up by six.

Quarterback Will Warren and the Aces, would come back and take the lead in the 4th quarter. Owensboro Catholic goes on to win this one, 33-31.

