Gibson Southern routes Forest Park in double-digit win

Gibson Southern open up their year at home against conference foe, Forest Park.

Things started slow in the first, until Titan's Dylan Stefanich splits the red-sea and scores on this scamper up the middle, 7-0 Titans. They'd look to score again on their next drive, as Stefanich takes them closer, inside enemy territory.

Then Gibson Southern quarterback Isaac Sellers would finish the job, rolling out to his right and gunning it to Nick Maurer who walks into the end zone.

This one was all Titans from the start as they cruise to victory, 62-0.

