South Spencer falls to North Posey in season opener

The North Posey Vikings began the season at home with a match-up against the South Spencer Rebels.

Just before the half, Viking's Senior Alex Stewart takes the hand-off and marches the ball down the field for the long touchdown.

Third quarter, Rebels quarterback Manning Webb rolls to the right completes the pass, but receiver Brock Forston is brought down after the catch.

A few possessions later, Stewart takes the hand-off, crosses the field makes the long run, but will fumble and South Spencer gets the recovery.

North Posey gets the big win though, 41-6.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.