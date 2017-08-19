Heritage Hills begins 2017 season with road win against Mt. Vern - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Heritage Hills begins 2017 season with road win against Mt. Vernon

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) -

Every year, a championships is the goal at Heritage Hills and this year will be no different.

The Patriots open up their season with a non-conference battle, against Mount Vernon and new head coach Cory Brunson. Opening up things up for the Patriots, senior Caleb Keller makes the catch, breaks a tackle, and he is gone.

Keller takes it 60-yards, down the field for the opening touchdown of the game, 7-0 Heritage Hills and they were rolling. A few plays later, Austin Peerman takes the hand-off, jukes and turns up field for the 25-yard first down, but the drive would stall.

Patriot Cole Sigler makes the catch and runs it in for the easy score. Heritage Hills gets the win 42-26.

