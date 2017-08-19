Boonville begins season with double-digit home win over Washington

The Boonville Pioneers were looking to start off strong, against a tough Washington team.

Late second-quarter, Boonville is inside the five-yard line and Luke Conner gets the call, and powers in for six, to make it 16-0 at half.

Washington tries to make a come-back in the third, but Blake Rinehart blasts through the line and comes up with the big sack to stall the drive.

Pioneers ball now and Jackson Philips tosses the little swing pass to Caleb McKinney. He uses the nice block and is off to the races.

51-yards later, McKinney is the end zone with a touchdown to make it 23-0, Boonville. And that would it for this one as the Pioneers cruise to victory, 23-0.

