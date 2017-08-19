North completes comeback to win opener over Princeton

Preventing traffic problems is a priority for authorities ahead of the eclipse.More >>
Preventing traffic problems is a priority for authorities ahead of the eclipse.More >>
Festivals for the eclipse are kicking off all across the country. At Casey Jones Distillery, they've been planning for the eclipse for years, but they're also offering an eclipse of their own.More >>
Festivals for the eclipse are kicking off all across the country. At Casey Jones Distillery, they've been planning for the eclipse for years, but they're also offering an eclipse of their own.More >>
One major roadblock could be crossing the Ohio River past construction on the Twin Bridges.More >>
One major roadblock could be crossing the Ohio River past construction on the Twin Bridges.More >>
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will be getting a security upgrade.More >>
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will be getting a security upgrade.More >>
Three men have escaped from custody at the Webster County jail in the last year.More >>
Three men have escaped from custody at the Webster County jail in the last year.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Two Kissimmee, FL, police officers have been shot on Friday night. One officer died and the other is in grave condition. Separately, two Jacksonville, FL, officers have been shot.More >>
Two Kissimmee, FL, police officers have been shot on Friday night. One officer died and the other is in grave condition. Separately, two Jacksonville, FL, officers have been shot.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>