North completes comeback to win opener over Princeton

Another city school opened its season on the road as North traveled to take on Princeton, and new head coach, Jared Maners.

In a scoreless second quarter, Tigers quarterback Maleek Hardiman airs it out way up in the air and Stephan Wilkerson plays it perfectly, hauling it in, deep in huskies territory. Both offenses were asleep until Dovonte Hardiman wakes them up with this espresso shot type run up the middle.

Princeton strikes first. After Princeton scores again on a pick six, North answers right back.

North's Dylan McKinney takes the toss and scampers his way to the sidelines where he will tip-toe his way to pay-dirt. And they weren't finished.

A sense of deja vu, on fourth down, A.J. Wheeler draws all the defenders, dumping it off to Mckinney again, and he takes it down the same sideline for six. North would make it 20 unanswered points following a Princeton turnover.

North wins this one 26-19.

